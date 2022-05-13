Calcio, Pescara. FOTOGALLERY FeralpiSalò – Pescara

Pescara Calcio, ultime dal sito web della società biancazzurra:
PH MASSIMO MUCCIANTE
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item1 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – riporta testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_1955-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item2 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_1956-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item3 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – recita il testo pubblicato online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_1957-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item4 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_1958-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item5 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_1959-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item6 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – recita il testo pubblicato online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_1960-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item7 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_1967-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item8 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – recita il testo pubblicato online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_1969-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item9 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – aggiunge testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_1970-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item10 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_1972-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item11 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – aggiunge testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_1973-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item12 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – riporta testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_1976-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item13 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – riporta testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_1977-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item14 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – recita il testo pubblicato online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_1978-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item15 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – aggiunge testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_1983-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item16 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – recita il testo pubblicato online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_1984-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item17 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_1985-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item18 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_1986-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item19 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – recita il testo pubblicato online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_1988-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item20 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_1989-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item21 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – riporta testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_1990-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item22 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_1992-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item23 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – aggiunge testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_1993-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item24 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – recita il testo pubblicato online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_1995-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item25 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – recita il testo pubblicato online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_1996-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item26 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – recita il testo pubblicato online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_1998-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item27 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_2000-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item28 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_2001-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item29 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – aggiunge testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_2002-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item30 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – riporta testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_2007-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item31 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – recita il testo pubblicato online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_2011-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item32 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_2021-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item33 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – recita il testo pubblicato online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_2023-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item34 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – aggiunge testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_2024-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item35 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – aggiunge testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_2026-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item36 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – riporta testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_2028-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item37 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – riporta testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_2029-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item38 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_2037-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item39 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – recita il testo pubblicato online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_2041-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item40 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – riporta testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_2044-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item41 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_2045-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item42 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_2048-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item43 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – riporta testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_2049-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item44 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – riporta testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_2050-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item45 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_2056-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item46 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – recita il testo pubblicato online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_2057-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item47 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_2058-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item48 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_2062-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item49 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – riporta testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_2068-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item50 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – recita il testo pubblicato online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_2070-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item51 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_2077-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item52 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – recita il testo pubblicato online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_2079-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item53 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_2088-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item54 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_2090-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item55 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – aggiunge testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_2091-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item56 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_2092-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item57 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – aggiunge testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_2093-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item58 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – recita il testo pubblicato online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_2094-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item59 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – aggiunge testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_2096-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item60 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – recita il testo pubblicato online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_2097-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item61 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_2099-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item62 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – riporta testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_2100-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item63 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_2104-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item64 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_2106-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item65 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – aggiunge testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_2109-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item66 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – recita il testo pubblicato online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_2111-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item67 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – riporta testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_2116-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item68 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – recita il testo pubblicato online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_2117-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item69 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – aggiunge testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_2119-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item70 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – aggiunge testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_2130-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item71 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – riporta testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_2132-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item72 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_2135-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item73 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – recita il testo pubblicato online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_2136-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item74 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – recita il testo pubblicato online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_2140-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item75 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – riporta testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_2141-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item76 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_2165-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item77 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – riporta testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_2166-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item78 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – recita il testo pubblicato online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_2167-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item79 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – riporta testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_2169-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item80 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_2172-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item81 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – riporta testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_2173-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item82 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – aggiunge testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_2175-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item83 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_2182-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item84 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_2183-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item85 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_2184-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item86 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – aggiunge testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_2185-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item87 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – recita il testo pubblicato online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_2187-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item88 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – riporta testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_2188-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item89 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_2191-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item90 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – aggiunge testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_2193-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item91 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – aggiunge testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_2197-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item92 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_2201-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item93 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MAX_2203-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
1 di 93
E’ quanto si legge in un articolo diffuso, poco fa, dal servizio stampa della Pescar Calcio. I dettagli della nota, della quale viene qui riportato l’intero contenuto testuale, sono stati resi pubblici, alle 09, anche mediante il sito internet della Pescara Calcio, attraverso il quale e’ stata data diffusione alla notizia. Fonte della nota riportata: pescaracalcio.com
Recent Comments