giovedì, Luglio 28, 2022
HomeSportCalcio, Pescara. FOTOGALLERY PESCARA – DELFINO CURI
Sport

Calcio, Pescara. FOTOGALLERY PESCARA – DELFINO CURI

Pescara Calcio, nuova nota diramata in giornata attraverso il proprio sito web ufficiale:

Immagini di MASSIMO MUCCIANTE

- Pubblicità -

#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item1 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8313-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item2 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – recita il testo pubblicato online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8314-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item3 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – aggiunge testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8316-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item4 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8319-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item5 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8321-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item6 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8323-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item7 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – recita il testo pubblicato online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8325-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item8 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8326-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item9 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – recita il testo pubblicato online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8328-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item10 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8329-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item11 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8330-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item12 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – recita il testo pubblicato online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8333-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item13 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – aggiunge testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8338-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item14 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – aggiunge testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8340-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item15 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – recita il testo pubblicato online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8341-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item16 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – recita il testo pubblicato online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8342-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item17 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8344-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item18 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8347-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item19 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – aggiunge testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8348-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item20 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – aggiunge testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8351-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item21 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8352-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item22 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – aggiunge testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8353-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item23 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – recita il testo pubblicato online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8356-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item24 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – aggiunge testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8357-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item25 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – aggiunge testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8358-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item26 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – riporta testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8359-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item27 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8360-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item28 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – aggiunge testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8363-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item29 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – aggiunge testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8371-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item30 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – riporta testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8372-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item31 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – riporta testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8373-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item32 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – recita il testo pubblicato online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8374-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item33 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – riporta testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8376-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item34 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – riporta testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8379-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item35 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8380-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item36 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – aggiunge testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8383-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item37 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8384-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item38 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – riporta testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8385-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item39 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8386-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item40 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – riporta testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8388-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item41 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – riporta testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8389-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item42 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – riporta testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8404-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item43 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – riporta testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8406-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item44 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – aggiunge testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8407-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item45 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – riporta testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8412-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item46 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – riporta testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8413-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item47 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – aggiunge testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8414-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item48 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8417-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item49 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – aggiunge testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8419-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item50 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8421-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item51 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8422-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item52 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8423-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item53 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – recita il testo pubblicato online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8426-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item54 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8428-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item55 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – riporta testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8430-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item56 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – aggiunge testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8432-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item57 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – recita il testo pubblicato online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8433-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item58 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – aggiunge testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8438-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item59 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – riporta testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8440-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item60 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8441-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item61 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8446-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item62 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8450-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item63 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – aggiunge testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8453-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item64 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – aggiunge testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8454-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item65 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – riporta testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8461-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item66 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – riporta testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8462-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item67 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8464-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item68 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – aggiunge testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8465-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item69 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – riporta testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8467-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item70 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – aggiunge testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8469-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item71 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – riporta testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8470-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item72 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8474-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item73 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – riporta testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8477-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item74 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – aggiunge testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8479-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item75 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – aggiunge testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8480-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item76 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – aggiunge testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8488-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item77 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – riporta testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8498-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item78 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8502-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item79 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – recita il testo pubblicato online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8504-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item80 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8517-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item81 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – riporta testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8520-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item82 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – riporta testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8532-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item83 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – recita il testo pubblicato online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8535-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item84 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – aggiunge testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8537-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item85 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – riporta testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8539-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item86 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – aggiunge testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8542-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item87 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – recita il testo pubblicato online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8545-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item88 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8548-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item89 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – recita il testo pubblicato online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8551-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item90 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – aggiunge testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8554-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item91 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – riporta testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8556-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item92 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – aggiunge testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8560-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item93 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – recita il testo pubblicato online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8561-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item94 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – riporta testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8563-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item95 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – riporta testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8566-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item96 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – recita il testo pubblicato online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8568-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item97 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – aggiunge testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8578-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item98 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – riporta testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8581-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item99 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – aggiunge testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8582-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item100 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – aggiunge testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8586-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item101 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – recita il testo pubblicato online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8587-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item102 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8590-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item103 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8593-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item104 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – riporta testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8594-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item105 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – recita il testo pubblicato online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8602-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item106 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – recita il testo pubblicato online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8604-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item107 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8607-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item108 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – riporta testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8608-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item109 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – aggiunge testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8610-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item110 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8611-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item111 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8612-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item112 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – riporta testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8613-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item113 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – aggiunge testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8614-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item114 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – recita il testo pubblicato online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8616-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item115 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8620-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item116 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – recita il testo pubblicato online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8621-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item117 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8622-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item118 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – recita il testo pubblicato online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8625-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item119 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – riporta testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8626-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item120 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – aggiunge testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8628-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item121 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – recita il testo pubblicato online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8629-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item122 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8632-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item123 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – aggiunge testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8633-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item124 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8635-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item125 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – recita il testo pubblicato online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8637-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_27 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item126 {
background: url(https://www.pescaracalcio – aggiunge testualmente l’articolo online. com/seriea/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAX_8639-160×120.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}

1 di 126

E’ quanto si legge in un articolo diffuso, in giornata, dalla Pescara Calcio e online sul sito web del Comune. I dettagli della nota, della quale viene qui riportato l’intero contenuto testuale, sono stati resi pubblici, alle 08, anche mediante il canale web istituzionale della Pescara Calcio, sul quale ha trovato spazio la notizia. Fonte del comunicato: pescaracalcio.com

 

- Pubblicità -
Articolo precedentePrevisioni AbruzzoMeteo: Previsioni AbruzzoMeteo: Instabilità in attenuazione rispetto alla giornata di ieri ma non mancheranno addensamenti pomeridiani e possibili rovesci lungo la dorsale appenninica. Fine settimana con instabilità in aumento e temperature in calo
Articolo successivoTeramo, Venerdì 29 luglio, seduta del Consiglio Comunale
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Carica altri

Recent Comments

AbruzzoNews24 - Notizie in tempo reale solo da fonti ufficiali e qualificate. Comunicati stampa, bollettini meteo e scientifici diramati da enti nazionali e locali.
Redazione: redazione@abruzzonews24.com

Per rettifiche e reclami: reclami@abruzzonews24.com Privacy: privacy@abruzzonews24.com

AbruzzoNews24, testata giornal. reg. presso il Trib. di Chieti proc. n.549 del 27/10/2009