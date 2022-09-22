Calendario prima squadra Pescara Calcio

Pescara Calcio, novita’ dal portale web ufficiale dei biancazzurri:
Il tabellone completo dei prossimi impegni prima squadra Pescara Calcio – aggiunge testualmente l’articolo online. VITERBESE-PESCARA – Domenica 18 Settembre ore 17:30 FOGGIA – PESCAERA – Sabato 24 Settembre ore 20:30 PESCARA – MONTEROSI TUSCIA – Sabato 1 Ottobre ore 17:30 PESCARA – VIS PESARO – Mercoledì 5 Ottobre (COPPA ITALIA) POTENZA – PESCARA – Sabato 8 Ottobre ore 17:30 PESCARA – FIDELIS ANDRIA – Sabato 15 ottobre ore 17:30 GIULIANO – PESCARA – Martedì 18 Ottobre ore 21:00 PESCARA – AUDACE CERIGNOLA – Sabato 22 ottobre ore 17:30 JUVE STABIA – PESCARA – Domenica 30 Ottobre ore 17:30 PESCARA – GELBISON – Domenica 6 novembre ore 14:30 PESCARA – MESSINA – Domenica 13 Novembre ore 17:30 TURRIS – PESCARA – Lunedì 21 Novembre ore 20:30 (Diretta RAI) PESCARA – CATANZARO – Domenica 27 Novembre ore 14:30 VIRTUS FRANCAVILLA – PESCARA – Mercoledì 30 Novembre ore 21:00 PESCARA – TARANTO – Lunedì 5 Dicembre ore 20.30 MONOPOLI – PESCARA – Domenica 11 Dicembre ore 17:30 PESCARA – PICERNO – Domenica 18 Dicembre ore 20:30 AVELLINO – PESCARA – Venerdì 23 Dicembre ore 20:30 (Prima giornata del girone di ritorno)
