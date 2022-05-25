mercoledì, Maggio 25, 2022
HomeAttualitàPescara, Convocazione Consiglio Comunale del 30 Maggio 2022 ore 9 – Adunanza...
Attualità

Pescara, Convocazione Consiglio Comunale del 30 Maggio 2022 ore 9 – Adunanza straordinaria

- Pubblicità -
Articolo precedentePrevisioni AbruzzoMeteo: Previsioni AbruzzoMeteo: L’alta pressione in ulteriore attenuazione favorirà condizioni di instabilità al nord e l’avvicinamento di una perturbazione dalle Baleari che provocherà un aumento dell’instabilità al centro-sud nei prossimi giorni
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Carica altri

Recent Comments

AbruzzoNews24 - Notizie in tempo reale solo da fonti ufficiali e qualificate. Comunicati stampa, bollettini meteo e scientifici diramati da enti nazionali e locali.
Redazione: redazione@abruzzonews24.com

Per rettifiche e reclami: reclami@abruzzonews24.com Privacy: privacy@abruzzonews24.com

AbruzzoNews24, testata giornal. reg. presso il Trib. di Chieti proc. n.549 del 27/10/2009