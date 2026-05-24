Pescara diventa set cinematografico per il film “L’Aura” con Marco Bocci, Laura Chiatti e Paolo Pierobon

Marco Bocci, Laura Chiatti and Paolo Pierobon in Pescara to shoot a movie

On June 8th and 9th, the castings will take place in the d’Annunzio hall at Aurum

Pescara, May 24, 2026 – “The film ‘L’Aura’, produced by Stefano Francioni Produzioni srl, will be entirely shot in the city of Pescara.” This was announced by the Councilor for Tourism and Events, Alfredo Cremonese. “There will be 24 days of filming, for us an important opportunity to enhance the municipal territory as a location of particular value, thanks to the city’s ability to offer a significant variety of urban, naturalistic, and architectural scenarios in a concentrated urban context.” The protagonists of the film will be actors Marco Bocci, Laura Chiatti and Paolo Pierobon. Furthermore, castings aimed at finding actors and artistic figures are scheduled for June 8th and 9th in the d’Annunzio hall at Aurum. The film includes the filming of numerous representative locations in the city, including the Pineta Dannunziana, the north and south promenades, Piazza della Rinascita, the Nave di Cascella, the historic center area with Vorso Manthoné, Via delle Caserme, and other downtown areas.

An extraordinary initiative that contributes to the enhancement and dissemination of the city’s image, its landscape, cultural and identity peculiarities, as well as a support to the economic and commercial activities present in the territory. The production has identified a building on Corso Vittorio Emanuele II as the main location of the film, in a central area of the city characterized by the presence of commercial activities, services, and urban mobility flows functional to the narrative development of the cinematographic work. “There is deep satisfaction in being able to bring this important film production to Pescara,” comments Cremonese. “I believe it is the first film entirely shot in our city and that will involve the entire municipal territory, with many presences, workers, and operators who will be in Pescara for about a month. It will also be an extraordinary opportunity for many citizens and professionals in the area to collaborate directly on the film’s realization. A film represents one of the most effective tools to promote a city’s image: it will allow Pescara to be shown and experienced through its glimpses, beauties, and identity. For this reason, the satisfaction is even greater. Always – continues the councilor – cities and regions invest in Film Commissions to attract film productions, and today also Pescara, thanks to the results obtained in recent years by the administration led by Mayor Carlo Masci, with extraordinary tourism growth and the great events that have characterized the city, has managed to become attractive also for the world of cinema. All the work carried out in recent years has contributed to pushing the production to choose Pescara as the location to shoot the film. Soon, the castings will also start, and the invitation is addressed to everyone to participate,” concludes Cremonese.