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HomeNotizie ItaliaTsunami alert in Kumamoto after earthquake
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Tsunami alert in Kumamoto after earthquake

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Today, the city of Kumamoto is at the center of attention as a magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck the Kyushu region in Japan, leading to a tsunami alert being issued. The seismic event has caused concern and generated significant online interest, making it a top trend on search engines.

The Japan Meteorological Agency promptly issued a tsunami advisory following the quake, which has been felt strongly in southwestern Japan. The situation is evolving, and authorities are closely monitoring the developments to ensure the safety of the population in the affected areas.

For further updates and in-depth information on the situation in Kumamoto, we recommend consulting reliable sources online to stay informed about this evolving event.

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